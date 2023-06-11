Shivam Khajuria, aka Rohit, from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gives us an insight into his character and how he was casted for the show

Shivam Khajuria

MUMBAI : Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are all set to take forward the legacy of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, the makers treated the audience with an intriguing promo from the show where Samridhii Shukla (Abhira) and Shehzada Dhami (Armaan) are introduced. 

The promo opened up a new chapter of Abhira's life that is full of twists. Due to an unforeseen situation, Abhira ends up getting married to Armaan, ending up being opposed by Armaan's family. It will be interesting to witness the drama that unfolds in Abhira and Armaan's lives. Shivam Khajuria and Pratiksha Honmukhe essay the characters of Rohit and Ruhi, respectively, who are also introduced in the promo. The duo will also add fuel to the fire in the lives of Abhira and Armaan.

Shivam Khajuria, who plays the role of Rohit, gives us an insight into his character: "Rohit is a happy-go-lucky person, and Armaan is a father figure to him. Rohit shares everything with Armaan and, with twists and turns, alters the tragedy of the relationship. Shivam is more sensible and responsible, while Rohit is more carefree. This is the beauty of being an actor: you get to explore a varied range of emotions. I received a call from Directors Kut Production for the role of Rohit. I gave the audition post, and I had a mock shoot, after which I got an opportunity to play the character of Rohit. I am super excited to be a part of the show and hope the audience showers us with love."

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are currently the main protagonists of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra bid adieu to the show, paving the way for Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami.

Witness this new journey from November 6th on Star Plus from Monday to Friday at 9.30 p.m. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi.

