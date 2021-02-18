Shivanggi Verma makes a comeback on TV after 4 years with Choti Sarrdarni

MUMBAI: Actor Shivanggi Verma who was last seen in 2017 Sony SAB show, TV, Biwi Aur Main will make her comeback into television after a gap of 4 years. Shivanggi will be seen in Colors’ TV Choti Sarrdaarni, which has from its inception garnered eyeballs and great TRP numbers. The young actress has started shooting for the show and its highly touted that there are chances of a love triangle with her entry.

“Yes I am really happy and content to enter Choti Sarrdaarni as Samayra. I have been watching the show and its my privilege to be a part of such a celebrated show. While I cannot reveal much about my character, I am playing a NRI return and with my entry there will be a lot of twists and turns in Meher and Sarab’s life. The viewers will have to watch the show if these twists are for good or bad”, says Shivanggi dropping some hint on the upcoming track.

Ask her why a gap of 4 years and quick comes the reply, “Well I had auditioned for shows and had been finalised as well, but unfortunately something or the other doomed either my character or the show itself. In these 4 years, I did a lot of commercials and I recently had my music video on air titled ‘Ishaara’ sung by Shael Oswal. I am really looking forward to bounce back on TV with Choti Sarrdaarni and I hope people like my character in the show”, concludes Shivanggi.

