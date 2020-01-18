News

Shivangi Joshi, Aditya Khurana and Asifa Haque in a short film for Cannes!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2020 03:56 PM

MUMBAI: Producer Mohammad Nagman Lateef who produced music videos like Chingaari featuring Digangana Suryavanshi has added another milestone in his journey with short film Our Own Sky which is said to be a love story featuring Shivangi Joshi, Aditya Khurana, and Asifa Haque in the lead and the film is said to be going for Cannes film festival. On 17th January 2020, Mohammad Nagman Lateef along with the cast and director Pushpendra Singh announced the film which was followed by a cake cutting.

Mohammad Nagman Lateef rocked a Rohit arora outfit, while Asifa Haque looked total diva in Red high slit dress designed by mamta begum . Aditya Khurana looked dashing in famous  kloset designer from Thailand  and Shivangi Joshi totally looked chic rocking the blue blazer outfit.

This project is a debut for Aditya Khurana and Asifa Haque while Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain completed 11 years recently and is totally topping the TRP charts.

Tags > Mohammad Nagman Lateef, Aditya Khurana, Asifa Haque, Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers...

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers Association
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days