Shivangi Joshi AKA Naira shows Luv-Kush how to dance in this latest video

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is currently seen as Naira Singhania in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress became a household name as her character became instantly famous among the fans.

The show is currently focussing on the plot where Naira is having major issues with Luv and Kush, brothers of Kartik. While a lot of tension is mounting between Naira and Luv-Kush in the show, their off-screen camaraderie is just simply amazing.

A video is shared by the Anmol Jyotir on his official Instagram handle where we can see how Naira has turned into a professional dance teacher for him and his brother Anmol Jyotir.

The Tik Tok video is simply hilarious and also quite relatable to the ones who are learning to dance for the first time.

Take a look at the video:

Going by the video, we can say that Shivangi shares a close bond with Anmol and Apurv. We would love to see more such videos of Luv-Kush bonding with their onscreen sister-in-law Naira.

What do you think about Naira, and Luv-Kush's Tik Tok video? Tell us in the comments.