Shivangi Joshi is ALL PRAISES for Yeh Hai Mohabbatin actress Aditi Bhatia…Find out why!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: IIFA Rocks 2019 is currently been host at [email protected], SVP Stadium in Mumbai. The event has been attracting the presence of many biggies from the entertainment fraternity and last night it was anchored by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal.

But along with that, many Television faces also came on board to host an array of segments and award categories.  From Priyank Sharma to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein girl Aditi Bhatia, they added more glitz and glam to the starry night. Aditi even took to social media to share how she has grown up to watching IIFA and she couldn’t be more thankful to be hosting it. It is truly a dream come true for her!

While she was elated, TV stars Shivangi Joshi, Anita Hassanandani and others took to congratualte her on her big day! Take a look:

Way to go Aditi!

past seven days