Shivangi Joshi and Aditi Bhatia give us major friendship goals

MUMBAI: The present lockdown has kept many of us away from our loved ones. BFFs Shivangi Joshi and Aditi Bhatia are longing to meet each other, and their social media posts are proof of this. It’s a known fact that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi is stuck in LA, America, due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, Shivangi is quarantined with her parents in Dehradun.

Now, Aditi shared a throwback video of them goofing around as they cut a cake. In the video, we can also see Aditi planting a kiss on Shivangi’s cheek and also addressing her as a baby. She shared this video with the caption, '@shivangijoshi19 I'm a bipolar dude! I miss you.' Reciprocating this sweet gesture of Aditi, Shivangi too re-posted this video on her Instagram account and wrote, 'I miss you more'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE