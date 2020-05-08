Shivangi Joshi and her mother open up on trolls

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved television actresses. Recently, her mother Yashoda Joshi and she got talking about how much of a struggle it was for them and how they braved it all to reach the position they are in today. Among other things, Shivangi's mother was asked if trolls or negativity ever affected her.

'No. I don't pay attention to it at all. I believe people talk anyway, so, why bother with the explanation?' her mother asserted. Shivangi was asked if she ever felt insecure or bad when people commented on her weight because women especially actresses usually are exposed to various comments on how they look to everything else.

A few months back on Instagram, a few users had commented on her weight. To this, the actress said, 'No, it never made me feel insecure. I did read a few comments, and honestly, I did feel bad once or twice but I don't ponder over it so much. I love myself. I think we all should do that and accept ourselves and I think it is just beautiful.'

She continued, 'I think it was not trolling but someone had commented on a little weight gain. It is good to stay fit but I think it is natural to gain a bit and lose later. I don't give importance to such things so much.'

Credits: India Forums