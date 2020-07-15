Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan open up about their chemistry!

MUMBAI : One of the most popular pairs of television, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have been loved by the audience. The two have been household names because of their chemistry.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on television with fresh episodes. And recently, the two interacted with popular television actors Surbhi Chandna, Nakkul Mehta, Ravi Dubey, and Mohit Malik.

When Surbhi asked Shivangi about the intimate scene and how they will do it now, Shivangi replied, “The chemistry between Mohsin and me is good." To which Mohsin added, “Once we know and understand the scene, we look into each other’s eyes and deliver the shot.”

The makers are trying their level best to give the audience entertainment and drama.

