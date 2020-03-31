News

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan wish Pankhuri Awasthy in the most adorable way

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2020 06:13 PM

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was last seen as Vedika in Star Plus' popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress turned a year older today (March 31). Her former co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took to their Instagram handles to share special wishes for the birthday girl.

Shivangi shared a throwback video wherein she is seen dancing with Pankhuri on 'Daaru Desi,' from the movie Cocktail.

Moshin also made Pankhuri feel special and shared some of their quirky videos together. In one of them, he is seen wishing loads of monetary luck to the birthday girl.

Well, the videos show that the trio's bond is stronger like ever.

Take a look at the duo's wishes for Pankhuri below.

Happy birthday, Pankhuri!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan Pankhuri Awasthy Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik Naira Vedika TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here