Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan wish Pankhuri Awasthy in the most adorable way

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was last seen as Vedika in Star Plus' popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress turned a year older today (March 31). Her former co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took to their Instagram handles to share special wishes for the birthday girl.

Shivangi shared a throwback video wherein she is seen dancing with Pankhuri on 'Daaru Desi,' from the movie Cocktail.

Moshin also made Pankhuri feel special and shared some of their quirky videos together. In one of them, he is seen wishing loads of monetary luck to the birthday girl.

Well, the videos show that the trio's bond is stronger like ever.

Take a look at the duo's wishes for Pankhuri below.

Happy birthday, Pankhuri!

