Shivangi Joshi enacts Nandini of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s queen Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses on small screen. She has enthralled the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She has been winning hearts of millions with her character portrayal as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

No doubt Shivangi has enormous fan following and the actress makes sure to treat her fans with latest photos and fun videos.

Shivangi recently shared a video where she enacted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini character from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Take a look!

We think Shivangi aced it! What do you guys say?

Tags > Shivangi Joshi, Nandini, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Naira, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TellyChakkar,

