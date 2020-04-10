Shivangi Joshi INTRODUCES us to her 'SPECIAL SOMEONE'

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses.

She has been part of several shows, and currently, she is winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is frequently active on social media and likes to share the bits and pieces of her life with her fans.

As the novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly, celebrities are raising awareness among fans. They are all doing their bit and have been urging their fans to stay indoors along with maintaining hygiene and sanitization.

The diva, who has been practising self-quarantine these days, has been making the most of her break and is enjoying her time with family.

And now, Shivangi has shared an adorable picture of herself with that special 'someone' ( and not something, for teddies are , in most probability, a girl's best friend from her younger days and have an emotional investment to call it a thing), who she holds very close to her heart .

Take a look: