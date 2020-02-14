Shivangi Joshi looks best in ethnic or western attire?

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. She has proved her mettle by working in several popular soaps and is currently a part of a long-running show.

The pretty lady made her television debut in 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Post that, she essayed the roles of Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur in Begusarai.

Speaking about her ongoing project, well, the actress is seen playing the lead role of Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Star Plus show features the beauty opposite the handsome hunk Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik Goenka. Their chemistry is immensely popular among the fans and they are fondly called as Kaira.

In addition to her acting chops, Shivangi is known for her style statements. She is quite active on Instagram wherein she has 2.7m followers. She makes sure to remain in touch with her fans by regularly sharing posts. Her page is filled with some of her stylish pictures that will certainly give you major style goals.

Some of the pictures feature her in beautiful ethnic wears while others showcase her in trendy western outfits. She rocks all her outfits with ease and delightfully poses for the lens.

