Shivangi Joshi is not ready to talk to her nephew; here's how he convinced her

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is popularly known as Naira Singhania in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress became a household name with this character and Shivangi's career reached new heights.

The actress has been a part of the show for many years now and has been slaying in her role ever since then.

We all know that Shivangi is currently with her family in Dehradun ever since the situation has worsened in our country. The actress is making the most of this lockdown by spending quality time with her family.

Shivangi is extremely close to one of her family members and that is her nephew. The actress has shared many pictures and videos of him and both are extremely fond of each other.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of social media where we can see Shivangi seems to be pretty upset with Vansh and is not ready to talk to him. However, Vansh is adamant and climbs on Shivangi's back and convinces her.

Shivangi gives up at last and gets ready to talk to him.

Take a look at the video:

A few seconds later, Shivangi's mom comes to take away Vansh from her but he doesn't go along and troubles Shivangi more.

Shivangi is making fond memories with her darling nephew and this video is proof.

