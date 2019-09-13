News

Shivangi Joshi performs on Ghar More Pardesiya at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's success party

MUMBAI: The longest running television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently talk of the town for a beautiful reason. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has completed 3000 episodes. To mark this achievement, the makers organized a grand party including havan and performances by the team. 

Shivangi Joshi, who has been winning hearts by playing the role of Naira, also gave a scintillating performance on stage. She was seen dancing to popular track Ghar More Pardesiya from the movie Kalank. She looked gorgeous as she beautifully danced to the track. 

