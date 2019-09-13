Shivangi Joshi performs on Ghar More Pardesiya at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's success party

MUMBAI: The longest running television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently talk of the town for a beautiful reason. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has completed 3000 episodes. To mark this achievement, the makers organized a grand party including havan and performances by the team.



Shivangi Joshi, who has been winning hearts by playing the role of Naira, also gave a scintillating performance on stage. She was seen dancing to popular track Ghar More Pardesiya from the movie Kalank. She looked gorgeous as she beautifully danced to the track.



Check out the video right here.