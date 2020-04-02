Shivangi Joshi is a PRANKSTER and we have proof

MUMBAI: The 21 days lockdown in the wake of coronavirus has led to social distancing and people being self quarantined.

Well, the celebrities are doing several things to kill the time during their quarantine period. While some are reliving their hobbies, others are working out or cleaning closets.

Well, Shivangi Joshi is spending her quarantine time with her family and looks like she is making the most of this time by compensating on days and quality moments she missed out with her family members. She shared a video on social media wherein the actress being her goofy and funny self pranked her brother.

While Shivangi’s brother attended a call, she went behind him only to mock him. Her brother was unaware of the mischief that Shivangi was up to. Shivangi covered her face as she could not control her laughter only till her brother realised that she's playing a prank.

Have a look at the video:

Seems like Shivangi is enjoying her much needed family time.

How are you spending your quarantine period?

