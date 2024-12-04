Shivangi Joshi reacts on actors being replaced in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Exclusive

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.

She rose to fame with her performance in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira and post that there wasn't any looking back.

She was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she faced fears and aced all stunts.

Recently, she made headlines for her performance in the serial Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka where she essayed the role of Aradhana.

But her chemistry with Kushal was loved by the audience and they became one of the most loved pairs of television, they are seen as one of the most iconic pairs of television.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shivangi and asked her her views on actors being replaced innYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and how did she react when Barsatein went off air.

What do you have to tell about your show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the fourth generation story is going on?

All the very best to the new team I have seen a few clips and everyone is doing so well and I hope it continues for more 14 - 15 years and more generations come in.

How was the experience meeting Rajan Shahi after so long?

It was very nice and I am in touch with Rajan Shahi but many days happened I haven't met him so it was good. I have met people after 4 years and felt happy to see everyone.

How did you react when Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka went off air?

Well the reason why the show went off air only the teams knows and I am happy that till the show was on air it was number one and our Jodi got so much of love and support in such a short span of time and thanks to all the fans who supported us.

What do you have to say about the recent incident of Shehzada and Prateksha being replaced overnight?

See I don't know what the situation was so if I don't know the reason I won't comment.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi is a known actor and the fans miss watching her on screen.

