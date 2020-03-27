Shivangi Joshi reveals her hidden talent

News

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus outbreak has all of us under house arrest. PM Narendra Modi has requested the citizens to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bollywood and telly stars are also practicing quarantine.

While some are exploring their culinary skills, others are busy flaunting their artistic skills. From Hina Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana and Salman Khan to Jahnvi Kapoor, many are trying their hand at painting. 

The latest to join the bandwagon is Shivangi Joshi. Yes, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently channeled her inner artist amid the self-quarantine period. She recently took to her Instagram handle to unleash her hidden artist and posted some amazing pieces of hers.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

