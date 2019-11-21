Shivangi Joshi’s DEVIL GAME with her co-star will leave you in SPLITS!

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one actress who has the audience smitten with her role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Through her character, Shivangi gives various tips on how to be the perfect daughter-in-law!

She is energetic, and her personality is endearing. She works extremely hard on the sets of the show so that her role is portrayed effectively and makes sure to get into the skin of the character, thus creating magic on television.

Moreover, the actress also shares fun moments on the sets with her co-actors. The team is like one big family and are frequently seen engaging in fun banter.

And this time, she was seen enjoying a Halloween party with her co-star. She took to her social media to share the same.

Way to go, Shivangi!