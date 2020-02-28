Shivangi Joshi’s performance on 'Aadatein' is UNMISSABLE; watch

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has captivated the viewers with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After winning hearts with her acting chops, the actress is all set to leave you awe-struck with her dancing talent. Shivangi, who is seen playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is quite active on social media. She recently took to her Instagram handle, where she's seen putting on her dancing shoes and grooving to her first music track, Aadatien.

With a blue play-suit, tied up hair and comfy shoes, the actress was all pumped up for boasting her skills. With her nearly perfect steps, grace, confidence, and awe-inspiring expressions, Shivangi proved that she can dance like a pro. Also, her chemistry with her choreographer was on point.

Check out the video here:

What do you think about Shivangi’s dancing skills? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.