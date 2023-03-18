Shivangi Joshi’s Sister Sheetal is a total head-turner! Read to know more about her!

While Shivangi is a well-known actress, did you know that her sister Sheetal Joshi is actually a popular YouTuber and Vlogger?
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 04:45
total head-turner! Read to know more about her!

MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her impeccable performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu among others. The actress is one of the most beloved in the TV industry right now.

The actress is one of the most beloved in the TV industry right now.

She will be seen next in the Balaji show, Bekaboo, in an extended cameo role opposite Zain Imam.


ALSO READ: Wow! Sheetal Joshi gives us a tour of sister Shivangi Joshi’s stunning vanity van, check it out

While Shivangi is a well-known actress, did you know that her sister Sheetal Joshi is actually a popular YouTuber and Vlogger?

Sheetal Joshi runs her own youtube channel where she often vlogs about her family, trips and so much more.

She is quite the fashionista as well, and she gives an insider look into the Joshi family, with house tours in Dehradun, some fun videos with Shivangi and so much more entertaining content and more.

Check out some of Sheetal’s aesthetic pictures right here:

Sheetal definitely has an eye for content and her fashion sense is only evolving and growing.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, and more respond on social media!

    

 

 

Shivangi Joshi Randeep Rai Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Balika Vadhu 2 Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi TV news TellyChakkar Bekaboo Shalin Bhanot Zain Imam Eisha Singh Balaji Sheetal Joshi Shivangi Joshi Sister
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Shivangi Joshi’s Sister Sheetal is a total head-turner! Read to know more about her!
MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with...
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques
MUMBAI:There was a time when in Bollywood, there was just a basic promotional strategy; first, the teaser was launched...
Exclusive! Shraddha Arya to play a double role in Kundali Bhagya?
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and more...
Kangana says Wikipedia is 'hijacked by Leftists' as info about her is wrong
MUMBAI:Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the info-based website Wikipedia has been "totally hijacked by Leftists...
Must Read! Fan of Kulfi Kumar Bajewale? Here’s how Kulfi aka Aakriti Sharma’s life has turned out now
MUMBAI:When it comes to TV shows, child artists become one of the major reasons for attraction as the audience always...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Shraddha Arya to play a double role in Kundali Bhagya?
Exclusive! Shraddha Arya to play a double role in Kundali Bhagya?
Must Read! Fan of Kulfi Kumar Bajewale? Here’s how Kulfi aka Aakriti Sharma’s life has turned out now
Must Read! Fan of Kulfi Kumar Bajewale? Here’s how Kulfi aka Aakriti Sharma’s life has turned out now
SANTA
MasterChef Season 7: OMG! Judges are shocked by the innovative idea of Santa Sharma for this shocking reason; warns her that it’s the semi-final week
NAKUUL
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta approached to be a part of the show?
Kismat Ki Lakiro Se: Kirti delivers first child amidst fallout with Varun and Shraddha; Actress Sumati Singh REVEALS if baby’s a
Kismat Ki Lakiro Se: Kirti delivers first child amidst fallout with Varun and Shraddha; Actress Sumati Singh REVEALS if baby’s arrival will mend her relationships.
AFSANA
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan to be part of the upcoming season?