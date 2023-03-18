Shivangi Joshi’s Sister Sheetal is a total head-turner! Read to know more about her!

MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her impeccable performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu among others. The actress is one of the most beloved in the TV industry right now.

She will be seen next in the Balaji show, Bekaboo, in an extended cameo role opposite Zain Imam.



While Shivangi is a well-known actress, did you know that her sister Sheetal Joshi is actually a popular YouTuber and Vlogger?

Sheetal Joshi runs her own youtube channel where she often vlogs about her family, trips and so much more.

She is quite the fashionista as well, and she gives an insider look into the Joshi family, with house tours in Dehradun, some fun videos with Shivangi and so much more entertaining content and more.

Check out some of Sheetal’s aesthetic pictures right here:

Sheetal definitely has an eye for content and her fashion sense is only evolving and growing.

