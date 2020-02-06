Shivangi Joshi off-screen masti with Luv and Kush

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the prettiest actors we have on board. Shivangi, though not extremely active, manages to keep her fans updated with all her latest pictures and this time is no different. Shivangi was named the seventh sexiest Asian women recently.

Apart from being a popular TV actress, she is a well-known TikTok star.

She is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The track now revolves around Luv and Kush (Apoorva and Anmol Jyoti).

Here is a TikTok video where Shivangi, Apoorva, and Anmol are engaging in some fun conversation.

Have a look.