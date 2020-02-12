News

Shivangi Joshi shares the BTS video of her first music video; shares how they shot for it

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
12 Feb 2020 02:54 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi became a household name as Naira Singhania with Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is paired opposite Mohsin Khan who plays the role of Kartik Goenka. Both Shivangi and Mohsin's jodi has done wonders for the show and it is a major reason behind the serial's popularity. 

Shivangi has been a part of the show for quite some time now and finally we get to see the actress exploring something new and exciting. A few days back, Shivangi shared about making her debut in a music video. This left her fans excited. 

And now, Shivangi has shared a BTS video where she revealed how the music video was shot. The actress seemed to be very excited about it and couldn't hold back her excitement. She wanted to share all the details with her fans. 

Take a look at the video:

  

The video was taken on the first day of her music video shoot and Shivangi gave us a sneak peek inside the set where things were being worked on to make the background look as beautiful as the actress. 

Well, we can't wait to see more such pictures and videos. 

Shivangi's music video is titled Aadatein and she has starred opposite Suraj Roy. The video released on 11th February and has recevied rave reviews from the viewers. Not just fans but also Shivangi's industry pals showered heaps of praises for the actress. 

What do you think about Shivangi's music video? Tell us in the comments.

Tags Shivangi Joshi Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naira Singhania Mohsin Khan Kartik Goenka Aadatein Suraj Roy TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Advertisement
 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's shaadi special in Indian Idol

In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here