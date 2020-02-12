Shivangi Joshi shares the BTS video of her first music video; shares how they shot for it

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi became a household name as Naira Singhania with Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is paired opposite Mohsin Khan who plays the role of Kartik Goenka. Both Shivangi and Mohsin's jodi has done wonders for the show and it is a major reason behind the serial's popularity.

Shivangi has been a part of the show for quite some time now and finally we get to see the actress exploring something new and exciting. A few days back, Shivangi shared about making her debut in a music video. This left her fans excited.

And now, Shivangi has shared a BTS video where she revealed how the music video was shot. The actress seemed to be very excited about it and couldn't hold back her excitement. She wanted to share all the details with her fans.

Take a look at the video:

The video was taken on the first day of her music video shoot and Shivangi gave us a sneak peek inside the set where things were being worked on to make the background look as beautiful as the actress.

Well, we can't wait to see more such pictures and videos.

Shivangi's music video is titled Aadatein and she has starred opposite Suraj Roy. The video released on 11th February and has recevied rave reviews from the viewers. Not just fans but also Shivangi's industry pals showered heaps of praises for the actress.

What do you think about Shivangi's music video? Tell us in the comments.