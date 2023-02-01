Shivangi Joshi shares the friendship motto with THIS special former Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant

Shivangi Joshi is a household name in the industry. She recently shared the friendship mantra along with one of her special former co contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 13:56
Shivangi Joshi shares the friendship motto with THIS special former Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant

MUMBAI :  Shivangi Joshi is a household name in the industry. She has been a part of the television industry for a long time but portraying Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gained her major fame and love. She is seen in some projects and keeps her fans entertained. 

Rajiv Adatia was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 and post that was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was quite the entertainer on both shows and was loved by a vast audience.

He is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of his life. He recently hung out with Shivangi Joshi who was his former contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. They shared a great rapport on the show and became good friends.

ALSO READ:  MINDBLOWING! Is Shivangi Joshi trying to break her sanskaari bahu image after exiting Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata with her drastic transformation?

He recently took to his Instagram and shared an adorable glimpse with Shivangi Joshi. The two can be seen in beautiful ethnic attires at a temple. The two are all smiles and setting friendship goals for sure.

Rajiv wrote, “Friends who pray together, stay together”.

Check it out here:

Rajiv keeps being seen here and there from time to time. He even has his own channel where he keeps sharing various events from his life and people love to watch him. He is quite the talker and the way he does things, makes people laugh. That is one of the biggest reasons why people love him so much.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi shares a cryptic post with stunning pictures hinting at rumors of dating Randeep Rai and says, “I’m all mine…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Karan Kundra Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 Big Boss TejRan trending Instagram TellyChakkar Colors tv Dance Deewane Juniors Ekta Kapoor RAJIV ADATIA Khatron Ke Khiladi Jannat Zubair Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 13:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara, doesn’t want to lose Manjari
MUMBAI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Here’s why storyline of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is very much like a Hindi film
MUMBAI : Avatar: The Way of Water has been ruling the box office in India since the time it has hit the big screens....
From Aishwarya Sakhuja to Reem Sameer Shaikh, check out the stunning embroidery on their outfits
MUMBAI :Embroidery is to Indian clothing what denim is to western wear. They are just so essential! An Indian outfit...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Bapuji is missing, Vanraj is enraged at Anuj
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva cancels the event, Imlie to attend on his behalf?
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Recent Stories
Here’s why storyline of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is very much like a Hindi film
Here’s why storyline of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is very much like a Hindi film

Latest Video

Related Stories
From Aishwarya Sakhuja to Reem Sameer Shaikh, check out the stunning embroidery on their outfits
From Aishwarya Sakhuja to Reem Sameer Shaikh, check out the stunning embroidery on their outfits
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship gets questioned by Bigg Boss and the contestants of the show
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship gets questioned by Bigg Boss and the contestants of the show
Crack in the mandali group Shiv backstabs Sumbul nominates her; Nimirt nominates Sajid Khan  
Bigg Boss 16: Crack in the mandali group; Shiv backstabs Sumbul and nominates her, Nimirt nominates Sajid Khan
rr
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are off to another adventure together; Check out glimpses
Audience Perspective: Why audience is drifting away from TV shows, which is causing them to go off the air?
Audience Perspective: Why audience is drifting away from TV shows, which is causing them to go off the air?
OMG! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Cheeni in Imlie
OMG! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Cheeni in Imlie