Shivangi Joshi shares the friendship motto with THIS special former Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant

MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is a household name in the industry. She has been a part of the television industry for a long time but portraying Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gained her major fame and love. She is seen in some projects and keeps her fans entertained.

Rajiv Adatia was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 and post that was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was quite the entertainer on both shows and was loved by a vast audience.

He is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of his life. He recently hung out with Shivangi Joshi who was his former contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. They shared a great rapport on the show and became good friends.

He recently took to his Instagram and shared an adorable glimpse with Shivangi Joshi. The two can be seen in beautiful ethnic attires at a temple. The two are all smiles and setting friendship goals for sure.

Rajiv wrote, “Friends who pray together, stay together”.

Rajiv keeps being seen here and there from time to time. He even has his own channel where he keeps sharing various events from his life and people love to watch him. He is quite the talker and the way he does things, makes people laugh. That is one of the biggest reasons why people love him so much.

