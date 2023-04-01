Shivangi Joshi sings a beautiful song dedicating to THIS special person

MUMBAI :Shivangi Joshi is a household name in the industry. She has been a part of the television industry for a long time but portraying Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gained her major fame and love. She is seen in some projects and keeps her fans entertained.

She made her acting debut with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi portraying Trisha in 2013. Her other notable works include portraying Aayat Haider in Beintehaa, Poonam Thakur in Begusarai and Anandi Chaturvedi in Balika Vadhu 2. In 2022, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and finished at 12th place.

She has gained immense love and popularity from the audience. Apart from acting, she is a very talented singer too. She has a melodious voice and sings quite beautifully.

She is quite active on her social media and keeps sharing glimpses from her life. The fans also love watching and knowing what she is up to. She recently took to her social media and shared a video of her singing.

She can be seen singing in front of a mirror and even jokingly said “singing sensation, this one is for you” and starts to sing. The fans feel over the moon seeing this and loving it.

Shivangi Joshi is a celebrity that never fails to disappoint her fans either through her on-screen performances or through off-screen ones. She has been lately enjoying the holiday season in a far away locations and even spamming the fans with the beautiful glimpses.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.