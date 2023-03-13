Shivangi Joshi talks about her Randeep Rai, says “he’s a sweetheart!”

Actor Randeep Rai who is known for his shows like Balika Vadhu, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, among others, has said that he finds Shivangi Joshi one of the sweetest and most genuine people in the industry.
Randeep

MUMBAI :Popular Tv actress Shivangi Joshi who has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her impeccable performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu among others. 

Shivangi was seen in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Randeep Rai, but the show might not have done really well and got over soon. One thing that came out of it was Shivangi and Ranndeep’s chemistry.  rumors have been swirling around for a while that the two are actually more than friends and have been secretly dating.

Actor Randeep Rai who is known for his shows like Balika Vadhu, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, among others, has said that he finds Shivangi Joshi one of the sweetest and most genuine people in the industry. Shivani said that Randeep himself is a sweetheart and a very nice person. She also said that she considers him as her closest friend and she keeps talking to him every now and then.

