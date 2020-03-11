News

Shivangi Joshi is the ‘best actress in the world’ for her fans; read details

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2020 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi has carved a path for herself in the entertainment world. She has proved her acting credential by working in several popular soaps. She is currently a part of a long-running show.

 The pretty lady made her television debut in 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Post that, she essayed the roles of Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. Speaking about her ongoing project, well, the actress is seen playing the lead character of Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

 In addition to her acting chops, Shivangi is known for her style statements. And without an iota of doubt, the actress enjoys a huge fan following. In fact, she has 2.7m followers on Instagram, which speaks volumes about her popularity.

 She is the ‘best actress in the world’, feels one of her fans.

 Well, Shivangi took to her social media page and shared two stunning pictures that were clicked against the backdrop of mountains. She wore a pretty ethnic outfit and looked graceful. Impressed by the beauty of the picture, one user wrote, “Humara uttrakhand”. Praising Shivangi, another user wrote, “Very talented and best actress in the world for me Looking Superb great”

 Take a look below.

What do you think about the pictures? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

 

Tags Zee TV Shivangi Joshi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Celebs at Zoom Holi Fest 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here