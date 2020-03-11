Shivangi Joshi is the ‘best actress in the world’ for her fans; read details

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi has carved a path for herself in the entertainment world. She has proved her acting credential by working in several popular soaps. She is currently a part of a long-running show.

The pretty lady made her television debut in 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Post that, she essayed the roles of Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. Speaking about her ongoing project, well, the actress is seen playing the lead character of Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In addition to her acting chops, Shivangi is known for her style statements. And without an iota of doubt, the actress enjoys a huge fan following. In fact, she has 2.7m followers on Instagram, which speaks volumes about her popularity.

She is the ‘best actress in the world’, feels one of her fans.

Well, Shivangi took to her social media page and shared two stunning pictures that were clicked against the backdrop of mountains. She wore a pretty ethnic outfit and looked graceful. Impressed by the beauty of the picture, one user wrote, “Humara uttrakhand”. Praising Shivangi, another user wrote, “Very talented and best actress in the world for me Looking Superb great”

