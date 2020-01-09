Shivangi Joshi's farewell surprise for Pankhuri Awasthy aka Vedika

MUMBAI: Actress Pankhuri Awasthy, who gained immense popularity with her character portrayal as Vedika in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is wrapping her shoot today.

Yes, today happens to be Pankhuri’s last day of shoot as her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming to an end.



Well, Vedika’s character was received mixed reactions from viewers.



As it is known that people love Naira and Kartik, Pankhuri faced a lot of backlash from the fans as she played the third angle on the love story. However, it is only a phenomenonal actor who be hated or loved for his character portray because of the depth of projection.



We tried contacting Pankhuri but she remained unavailable for a comment.



It will be interesting how Vedika will make an exit from the show. But before that take a look at these pictures of Pankhuri’s moments captured on her last day on sets. Also, Shivangi surprised her with a cake to make bid her farewell.