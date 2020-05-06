Shivangi Joshi's JOURNEY from a DANCER to an ACTOR...

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is a helluva talented face.

Having started her career as a kathak dancer, she soon moved to the world of television and is renowned as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In conversation with a media portal, Shivangi mentioned how her parents had to make sacrifices and she wouldn't have been at this point in her career if not for her parents and fans.

Shivangi initially never thought about acting but once while she was performing at an event, a chief guest encouraged her.

Way to go Shivangi!