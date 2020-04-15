News

Shivangi Joshi's never-seen-before side in these videos will make you fall in love with her

Shivangi Joshi is one drama queen and these amazing videos prove it.

By Harmisha Chauhan
15 Apr 2020 11:15 AM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is popularly known as Naira Singhania in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress became a household name with this character and Shivangi's career reached new heights. 

The actress has been a part of the show for many years now and has been slaying in her role ever since then. 

Shivangi's character in the show has many shades but mostly, we have seen her as the sanskaari bahu and a loving mother and wife. 

However, Shivangi is much more than that in real life and here are a few Tik Tok videos which prove that Shivangi is one such drama queen. From showing her excellent comic skills to her soft and subtle side, Shivangi is one entertainment package. 

Take a look at the videos:

Shivangi has come a long way in her career and there's no looking back. 

What do you think about Shivangi's videos? Tell us in the comments. 

 

Tags Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naira Singhania Shivangi Joshi Tik Tok Instagram TellyChakkar
