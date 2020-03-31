Shivangi Joshi's wish for Pankhuri Awasthy will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy and Shivangi Joshi are two popular divas of small screen. The girls have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai connection. Pankhuri played the negative role of Vedika in the show while Shivangi is seen essaying the role of Naira.

Vedika made Naira's life a living hell. While their onscreen characters never got along well, but in real life, these two divas have become best friends and have set new friendship goals.

Today, on the special occasion of Pankhuri's birthday, Shivangi has the best way to wish her former co-star.

The actress posted a video on her Instagram story where both of them can be seen dancing on 'Daru Desi' song and it seems they both enjoyed every moment of it.

Take a look at the video:

Shivangi and Pankhuri are the new BFFs of the town and this video proves it.

Here's wishing Pankhuri Awasthy a very happy birthday!

