Shivangi Khedkar shares an interesting tale behind bagging the lead role on Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show which airs on Star Plus and is launched just a few months has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The makers have roped in South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar who are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi.

Sai Ketan Rao has become the heartthrob of the nation in a very less time and fans are loving to see his swag as Raghav Rao. Meanwhile, Shivangi Khadekar who plays the role of Pallavi is being loved for her mature performance.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Sai Ketan Rao reveals his alternate profession which will make you fall in love with him

The current track of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali shows how Raghav and Pallavi got married under unforeseen circumstances and both are willing to avenge each other.

However, amid all the revenge drama, the viewers are loving to see Raghav and Pallavi's cute nok-jhok and also some romantic moments.

After Raghav and Pallavi's wedding, the dynamics of their relationship have changed.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Shivangi Khedkar spoke about an interesting trivia on bagging Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

The actress said, ''This project came to me during the lockdown and I knew a lot of people had auditioned for it. I gave the audition and the mock shoot thinking no matter what the result is I know I’m gonna give my 100%. Rest if I’m good I’ll get the part or else I’ll keep working towards better my art.''

She further added, ''After the mock shoot around 2-3weeks later Sandip sir called me saying “start taking care of your diet” and he hung up the call and I was wondering after the call what did he mean by this. I called my casting directors and asked what did that mean and then he informed them saying “oh ya forgot to tell her she has been finalised ” and I was like “what.. is this for real?”, “I’m sure there is something else to it” all these questions kept popping in my head, I just couldn’t believe it.''

Shivangi revealed that she was taken by surprise, she said, ''The whole thing happened all of a sudden and unexpectedly. And today here I am living my dream, acting each and every day.''

Way to go, Shivangi!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali: Raghav's new mission to impress Pallavi