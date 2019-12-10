Shivani Gosain to enter Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Actress Shivani Gosain, who is a well-known name in the industry and is remembered for her stint in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Rang Badalti Odhani, and last seen in Colors’ Choti Sardarni, has bagged her next.

According to our sources, Shivani has been roped in for Star Plus’ popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (SOL Productions).

We hear that Shivani will be seen playing an important character and her entry is going to take the drama quotient higher.

We tried reaching out Shivani but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been ruling the hearts of viewers with its unique storyline and the chemistry and cute nok jhok of lead couple Rohit (Karan Grover) and Sonakshi (Dipika Kakkar).