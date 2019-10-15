Shivani Gosain joins Colors’ Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Actress Shivani Gosain, who is a well-known name in the industry and is remembered for her stint in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Rang Badalti Odhani and was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has joined the cast of Colors’ Choti Sardarni.



Produced by Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Films, Choti Sardarni has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. In a short span of time, the show is already ranking in the top 10 on the TRP charts.



The makers have roped in Shivani to play a very interesting cameo in the show. The actress will play an assistant income tax officer who will interrogate Meher for stealing money.



The actress confirmed being a part of the show.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates!