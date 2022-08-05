Shivani Mukesh Kothari: It takes courage to become an actor

MUMBAI: Actress Shivani Mukesh Kothari, who is currently seen in the role of Maya Xaviers in popular TV show 'Kaamnaa', says one needs a lot of courage to become an actor.

She says: "I guess to always have what it takes to be an actor. But I wanted to finish my education and also it takes a lot of courage to be an actor. I was a part of a lot of inter-state competitions and that built my confidence and zeal. Thanks to my mom who always pushed me to be in extracurricular activities. She has been my biggest inspiration in my life."

Shivani made her TV debut with the TV show 'Carry On Alia'. She shares her wish on the kind of roles she would love to play.

She adds: "I am looking forward to playing women-centric characters like the one played by Shefali Shah, Sushmita Sen among others, also they really inspire me a lot. Having said that I like strong roles but as an actor I would love to try all genres. I want to do promising and challenging roles ahead."

SOURCE: IANS