Shivani Rangole from Babasaheb Ambedkar has worked on her dream project with Imtiaz Ali

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s recently launched show Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar – Ek Maha Manav Ki Manav Gatha has won accolades among the audience. Sagar Deshmukh is playing the role of the protagonist along with actress Shivani Rangole who is playing an important character of Dr Ambedkar's wife Ramabai.

Shivani Rangole’s impactful performance of Ramabai in the show has captured the attention of viewers and the makers. The talented actress made it to the next level and got an opportunity to be a part of Imtiaz Ali’s debut OTT venture.

Even though she worked on her dream project with the legendary director she talks about how Ramabai character changed her entire life, “It’s an important role for me since I haven't done anything like that before. There was so much to learn from the character. Since it's a historical character, I had to read books to understand her mannerisms and personality more. I even had to work on a different dialect of Marathi language and I was glad to find out that I found my comfort zone in it. It was an honour to play this role.”

Ramabai was a strong support to Dr Ambedkar and had supported him in all his endeavours. Quite naturally, Shivani is thrilled to have got an opportunity to portray her in the serial.

The success is when you are called by the name of the character that you have played. And rightly so Shivani Rangole is now called more as 'Ramai' among the people.

