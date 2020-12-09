Shivankar Arora on short film One Night Stand: The twists are sure to surprise the audience

MUMBAI: While there are many films that have been made on the subject, writer-director Shivankar Arora promises that his short film One Night Stand stands apart from the rest. The film will be premiering on his YouTube channel Content Ka Keeda, which he co-owns with his sister Shipra Arora. Talking about the film, he says, “It seems like a super cute love story in the beginning. But there is a twist in the end. I am very excited to see the reaction. The idea came from Shipra. I was writing a love-at-first-sight-story but then it felt like that’s too done and dusted so we added few twists in the film to make it more catchy,” he says.

In fact, title gives out very little of what the film actually entails, he says, “As the title suggests, it is a story about a couple who have a one night stand. But what happens in that one night is something the audience wouldn’t forget. I cannot disclose a lot about the film but I can tell you, the twists will surprise the audience,” he says.

The film stars Sana Amin Sheikh as the protagonist of the film. Talking about the thought process behind casting her, Shivankar says, “The casting has been done by Shipra. It was her decision to take her for the role and Sana nailed the character. Sana and I, know each other from Pratigya days and she has acted in one episode of our show Dating Siyapaa. Working with her is always wonderful,” he says. The film also stars Sushant Mohindru, who has been seen in Naamkarann.

Shooting intimate scenes is always challenging, he says, “I feel more than a director; it’s actors who are under pressure when they are shooting bold scenes. As a director, my job is to make sure that they are comfortable while doing these scenes. One has to know when to say cut. A second later and it could be too close and a second earlier it could look like it’s fake,” he adds.