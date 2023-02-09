Shivanshu Soni and Anjali Mamgai’s Act Leaves Judge Terence Lewis Emotional on India's Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's beloved dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, promises an electrifying "Dance Ka Triple Dhamaal" Special. The episodes promise a fusion of remarkable talents, as 2 contestants unite with a choreographer to stun one and all with captivating performances. The allure of this special episode is further heightened by the presence of veteran actress, Moushumi Chatterjee, whose magical aura and infectious chatter add a unique energy to the evening.

But it was the incredible performance by contestants Shivanshu Soni, Anjali Mamgai, and their exceptional choreographer, Vivek Chachere that won the hearts of one and all. Their poignant portrayal of the struggles faced by people living in poverty and the fundamental need for a home will tug at the heartstrings of viewers. Set to the emotive melody of "Hamari Adhuri Kahani," their performance moved Judge Terence Lewis.

Judge Terence Lewis, visibly touched by the act, shared a personal reflection on his own journey, saying, "We often witness people facing such hardships, but we mustn't let ourselves become overly emotional, as it can become challenging to cope. These performances serve as reminders of those difficult times. While my situation is different today, there was a period when my financial circumstances were far from ideal. The importance of having a home cannot be overstated. I wish everyone could have a place to call their own or at least a secure rental. It's a space where one feels safe, and without it, one feels shattered. Your portrayal of this in your act was exceptionally impactful.”

