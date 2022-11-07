SHIVI GOALS! Alice Kaushik's HOME is not a place but this awwdorable co-star from Pandya Store

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.



Shiva and Raavi are the most adored duos from Pandya Store and now, Alice Kaushik shares an adorable picture with Kanwar where she calls him her natural habitat while Kanwar reveals he looked the cutest in the picture:

Although Shiva gets arrested the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is provided to them as a reward. The family realises the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar.

