SHIVI GOALS! Raavi is annoyed with Shiva, he lifts her mood by this aww-dorable gesture

Although Shiva gets arrested the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is provided to them as a reward. The family realises the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar. 

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 12:08
SHIVI

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

Currently, Dev and Gautam arrive while Rishita, Dhara and Raavi act like they’re happy. Gautam feels that Dhara is expecting a baby, so she is so happy. Dhara tries to handle him. Gautam and Dev give a warning to Jeevanlal who grabbed their land and tell them that they’ll take the help of the police if he doesn’t give them back their land.

We exclusively learnt that in the upcoming episode, we would see Rishita's Godh Bharai, Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise as a Eunuch to enter the family but this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive. Everyone has tears of joy to see him alive but are the problems over here or just begun for the Pandya Parivaar? 

Alice has been annoyed with Kanwar as he has not been putting stories along with her, here's how he lifts her mood: 

Although Shiva gets arrested the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is provided to them as a reward. The family realises the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar. 

Aren't absolutely adorable? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 12:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher suffers injuries during ‘Kaagaz 2’ shooting, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Anupam Kher who is busy shooting his upcoming film ‘Kaagaz 2’ got injured on the set of the film while shooting...
PROMO ALERT! Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul promises a roller-coaster journey with a visual experience
MUMBAI: Ever since the viewers got to know that Sony SAB is coming up with a brand new show Alibaba, they couldn't hold...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: What! Surya’s brother Sikandar gets arrested, how will Gehna save him?
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
EXCLUSIVE! Vikram and Kiran execute their devious plan against Swaran at Aarav's birthday party in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Exclusive! Crime Patrol 2 fame Aayushree Sangle roped in for Dashami Creations' next on Colors TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Ketaki Kulkarni roped in for Dashami Creations' upcoming show for Colors
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly kept our ardent...
Recent Stories
Anupam
OMG! The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher suffers injuries during ‘Kaagaz 2’ shooting, Read to know more
Latest Video