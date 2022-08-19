#ShiVi Goals: Shiva and Raavi to leave fans mesmerized with their romantic performance in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

Now the interesting news is that Akshara turns into a gorgeous peacock while Raavi looks elegant as gopi in an orange lehenga. Now, Kanwar treated his fans with the adorable ShiVi selfie from the Janmashtami special of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 13:38
#ShiVi Goals: Shiva and Raavi to leave fans mesmerized with their romantic performance in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

MUMBAI : Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

Also read:  MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

Akshay Kumar reveals that 30 years ago Rupali Ganguly used to tie him Rakhi for 5 long years and today on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, they recreate the ritual and Rupali promises to tie him Rakhi every year henceforth. 

Akshay Kumar then tries to imitate Anupamaa with her iconic dialogue but fails in the mids as he forgets the monologue, well his power-packed performance is surely going to give a run to Anupamaa for the lead, isn't it?

After, Banni and Yuvaan's shaadi special we are all set to have yet another episode, where it seems from the current pictures that Anupamaa and Anuj would be the next bride and groom, well, they have turned into Nandbaba and Yashoda as we are exclusively updating that there will be Janmashtami special. 

Now the interesting news is that Akshara turns into a gorgeous peacock while Raavi looks elegant as gopi in an orange lehenga. Now, Kanwar treated his fans with the adorable ShiVi selfie from the Janmashtami special of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Well, we are seeing another romantic ShiVi moment as they are all set to perform a dance sequence this Janmashtami. 

Check it out: 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi TellyChakkar
Like
3
Love
146
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 13:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia tagged as the CUTEST Kanha Ji of small screens; netizens pour hearty comments
MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna who was already a renowned name in Indian television is currently ruling several hearts with his...
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The actor is...
Must Read! This Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress marries herself
MUMBAI: Kanishka Soni has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She is known for her performance in...
Audience Perspective: Makers should stop using Dhara's obsession with kids to proceed the storyline in Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Virat comes to the camp with Vinayak, Sai and Virat to meet
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Hotness Alert! Check out what the SEXY ladies of Bhagya Lakshmi are up to on the sets
MUMBAI:Zee Tv’s show Bhagya Lakshmi is ruling the TRP charts for quite some time now. The intriguing story has...
Recent Stories
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Latest Video