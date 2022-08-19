ShiVi Goals: Shiva and Raavi to leave fans mesmerized with their romantic performance in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

MUMBAI : Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters.

Akshay Kumar reveals that 30 years ago Rupali Ganguly used to tie him Rakhi for 5 long years and today on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, they recreate the ritual and Rupali promises to tie him Rakhi every year henceforth.

Akshay Kumar then tries to imitate Anupamaa with her iconic dialogue but fails in the mids as he forgets the monologue, well his power-packed performance is surely going to give a run to Anupamaa for the lead, isn't it?

After, Banni and Yuvaan's shaadi special we are all set to have yet another episode, where it seems from the current pictures that Anupamaa and Anuj would be the next bride and groom, well, they have turned into Nandbaba and Yashoda as we are exclusively updating that there will be Janmashtami special.

Now the interesting news is that Akshara turns into a gorgeous peacock while Raavi looks elegant as gopi in an orange lehenga. Now, Kanwar treated his fans with the adorable ShiVi selfie from the Janmashtami special of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Well, we are seeing another romantic ShiVi moment as they are all set to perform a dance sequence this Janmashtami.

Check it out:

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show?

