ShiVi Goals! Shiva and Raavi make a complete family with the cute baby's entry into StarPlus' Pandya Store; fans react

Shweta comes into the Pandya family as her father wants the kid's mother to be around her while they find a suitable boy. Both Shweta and Krish find themselves vulnerable and there starts their rebellious relationship. 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Currently, Dhara finds an injured lady with an infant on her way back from the temple, she helped her be admitted to the hospital and brings the infant with her to Pandya Niwas. The family is worried about Dhara's over-attachment with the kid, However, the family agrees to take care of the child. 

A big blow to the family happens when Shweta runs away from the hospital leaving the kid behind and Gautam - Dhara comes back with a kid in the Pandya family. Seeing Raavi earning good money, Rishita decides to start her own online cosmetic business. 

With the new kid's entry, Pandya Parivaar has been quite excited about playing with her. Kanwar Dhillon aka Shiva took to his Instagram to share a fun BTS where Raavi and Shiva are enjoying with the baby and taking care, fans call them the cute family already. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Shweta comes into the Pandya family as her father wants the kid's mother to be around her while they find a suitable boy. Both Shweta and Krish find themselves vulnerable and there starts their rebellious relationship. 

Rishita starts her cosmetic business and Raavi clarifies to everyone that she has not bought the shop in her name but rather in Suman's name. It will turn difficult for Rishita and Dev to manage work & their child. To everybody's shock, Krish is ready to break the stereotypical societal norms by marrying Shweta. And against all the odds, their marriage gets fixed. 

