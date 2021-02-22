Shivin fans celebrate THIS achievement of Moshin and Shivangi

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles of Naira and Kartik respectively, and their on-screen chemistry is immensely popular among viewers.

In fact, their chemistry is one of the prime reasons for the show’s soaring popularity.

Their off-screen romance has also gathered steam and has been written about a lot in the recent past.

Though Shivangi’s character has been changed from Naira so Sirat, fans still love the chemistry between Moshin and Shivnagi and say that the chemistry that they share is mesmerizing.

( ALSO READ: Check out Mohsin-Shivangi's mind-blowing audition video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai )

If one remembers, post the lockdown Shivangi and Mohsin had featured in a music video together, and fans were super excited to see them together in some other project.

Their music video Baarish had crossed the half-century mark, as it touched a viewership of 55 million on YouTube.

Fans are celebrating this victory and have said that there are no surprises here, as this video deserved such a response, and they are happy about their achievement.

Fans have commented also saying that the video and song is beautiful and that they look adorable with each other and are their role models.

Well, no doubt that it is celebration time for Mohsin and Shivangi, and soon, they will touch 100 million also.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi had THIS to say about co-star Mohsin Khan)