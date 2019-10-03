Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget begin shooting for Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television will soon roll out the sequel of its most popular show Beyhadh. The new installment will produced by Prateek Sharma under his banner LSD Films and feature Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

Beyhadh 2 is a revenge drama, and this time, Maya is more aggressive, dangerous, and vindictive. She will cross all limits to seek her revenge.



TellyChakkar has learned that Shivin and Jennifer have begun shooting. This time, the set of Beyhadh 2 is located in Mira Road, Mumbai.



Shivin shared a post on his Instagram profile on his new beginning. Take a look!

As reported by us, the show will also star Rupa Divetia, Nikunj Malik and newbie Kangan Nangia

