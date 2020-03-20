News

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash getting along like BFFs

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2020 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is very gripping and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. This time the reality show is taking place in Bulgaria. One of the most interesting factors of this show is the camaraderie contestants’ shares with each other. Top of the list, undoubtedly, the friendship of Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash. Fans have been in awe of their growing fondness for each other. In fact, they have also created a special ship name for the duo - TeVin.

The past few episodes of KK10 have given a sneak-peek into Tejasswi and Shivin’s delightful moments thereby making the hashtag #TeVin trend on social media. Both of them also wish each other before the stunt and cheer during the stunt as well. Recently in one stunt Tejasswi actually saved Shivin and did not take his name because the stunt was related to rats and Shivin is not too fond of them. In the past Shivin and Tejasswi also won a task together. Shivin even hurt his hand to save her in a task. So there's no doubting the fact that they are very fond of each other and their on screen chemistry is being liked by their fans.

Cheers to their friendship.

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi Shivin Narang Tejasswi Prakash Instagram TellyChakkar

