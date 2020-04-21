Shivin Narang on Beyhadh 2: If we can complete the end, that will do justice to the show

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh made a smashing comeback with the season 2 and a brand new star cast which includes Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhry among others. Jennifer returned as Maya and this time, she has upped her revenge game.

While viewers are loving Maya's revengeful avatar and also her chemistry with Shivin has worked wonders, there were rumours about the show going off-air. Though nothing was confirmed by the star cast nor by the makers. However, the show was always meant to be a finite series.

Presently, due to the deadly pandemic of COVID2019, the shootings of every show has been stopped until the government orders.

Responding on how Beyhadh 2's story is going to unfold and how the makers will mark the show's end, Shivin said, "To be honest as a team even we don't have the clarity yet.

But considering the situation we are in anything is possible. Beyhadh 2 is a big brand, a show with its own huge following. Personally I feel it's a finite show already reaching to its end. If we can complete the end, that will do justice to the show and the viewers.

But yes it's not only us but the whole world, the whole industry is suffering, so we are ok with whatever channel decides."

Does this mean that Beyhadh 2 might end anytime soon in the coming months? Well, only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.