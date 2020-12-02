Shivin Narang celebrates Beyhadh 2’s one-year anniversary

MUMBAI: Actor Shivin Narang is on cloud nine as his it’s been a year since he started shooting for his super successful show Beyhadh 2. He put up a story of the same on his Instagram account. The actor, who shared the screen with actor Jennifer Winget in the show, wrapped up Beyhadh 2 in March this year.

Shivin played the role of Rudra in the thriller, while Jennifer essayed the role of Maya. Beyhadh 2 was one of the most successful projects of Shivin, who has been seen in other shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera and Internet Wala Love. The show was hugely appreciated for Shivin’s chemistry with Jennifer and the two looked sizzling on-screen. In fact, they also managed to get their very famous hashtag of Mayra when the show was on air. The plot of the show also appealed a lot to the audience. It had a lot of fan following and viewers were literally glued to their screens once the show picked pace.

According to sources, the show went off the air as the channel decided to end it due to the countrywide lockdown.