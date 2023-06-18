Shivin Narang: Depression has nothing to do with urban or rural areas

MUMBAI :Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently called depression an ‘urban concept’. Reacting to the same, actor Shivin Narang says that depression can happen to anyone and there can be many factors that lead to it.

“I believe depression is a state of mind and has a lot to do with chemicals present in the body. I have seen a lot of cases, whether it's urban or rural, people coming from anywhere can be in this state. The problem is that they have never addressed what exactly is happening to them,” he says.

The actor adds that he has seen it happening with someone really close as well. “This happened to a close relative as well. When we found out and showed it to the doctor, it was diagnoses as a case of depression and anxiety. So I don't believe it has anything to do with where you are from,” he says.

He adds, “It's more about being aware. Right now, people living in urban areas are aware of it. There are a lot of doctors, campaigns, a lot more accessibility…where as in a rural area, there is still a stigma even in urban it is but rural there is a stigma associated with mental health. However, people are using the word depressed in everything and we need to be more careful about that. This word should not be used lightly,” he says.

 

