Shivin Narang misses this the most

MUMBAI: India is on lockdown of 21 days, and while we know that the essential services continue to be functioning, a lot of other things, most of the things for that matter have come to a halt, including shoots. This obviously leaves no scope for something such as working from home, and hence, celebrities have been missing the shoots that used to keep them busy as well as entertained. Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang shared posts on his story stating how he missed the shoots after all.

Shivin shared videos of an ongoing episode of the show and wrote down how he is missing shoot and also went on to tag co-stars and team members in the post as well. However, as much as one is missing doing what they do in everyday life, this lockdown is all about moving a step away and doing different things, and so, there's very little that anyone can do about the sudden quarantine situation that we are all in. Have a look.

