Shivin Narang to play the male lead in Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2?

11 Sep 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Shivin Narang tasted success with his debut show Suvreen Guggal–Topper of the Year. After that, there was no looking back for him. Shivin later played the lead in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, which proved to be turning point in his career.

Shivin was last seen in Internet Wala Love and has now taken up his first reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Now, TellyChakkar has an update that Shivin is in talks to play the lead in the second season of TV’s most celebrated show Beyhadh.  

TellyChakkar was the first to exclusively report about producer Prateek Sharma producing Beyhadh 2 under his banner LSD Films. The new installment will continue to feature Jennifer Winget, while rest of the cast will change.

There were also reports about Zain Imam being in talks to play the lead. Let’s wait and watch as to who wins the race!

Beyhadh was one of the most well received shows. The original star cast comprising Jennifer Winger, Kushal Tandon, and Aneri Vajani won audience hearts with their stellar performances.

