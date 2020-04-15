Shivin Narang praises Beyhadh 2 co-star Jennifer Winget for this reason; watch

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is a popular television serial. It has managed to make a loyal fan base for itself, courtesy Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s amazing onscreen chemistry. Shivin plays Rudra while Jennifer is seen as Maya.

The young duo has been paired opposite each other for the very first time, but their on-screen equation has swooned many. While Jenny was a part of the original Beyhadh, Shivin entered the second season with zeal and new hopes. Initially, people were a little skeptical about this new reel life pair, but within some episodes, all doubts washed off.

In fact, telly town got its fresh and amazing on-screen pair with Shivin and Jenny. The show kick-started in December last year, and since then has been doing good on TRP charts. The duo has made a new place in viewers' hearts and is affectionately called 'MayRa.' Though there were several reports of Beyhadh 2 going off-air, Jenny and the channel squashed all the speculations. With the Coronavirus lockdown, new episodes of the show are not being aired, just like all the other TV shows. And fans are missing 'MayRa' on-screen.

The cute jodi does not only have a great on-screen bond, but they are also very good friends off-screen. Yes, Jenny and Shivin share awesome chemistry and often seen having a gala time with each other. As you wait for new episodes, here’s a BTS video of the duo that will make you go all 'awww.' In the video, Shivin is all praises for Jenny's acting chops and performance.

The clip was recently shared by one of the fan pages, wherein Jenny and Shivin are seen attending a function. Both are seated next to each other, as they attentively listen to the person on the stage. The person is heard saying, 'Jenny agar nahi hoti toh yeh sab hum nahi banate, banate par Beyhadh nahi banate.' (If Jennifer wouldn't have given a nod, then we would have not created the show. Though we would have made another show, but not Beyhadh without her.)

Upon hearing these words, Shivin and everyone else in the audience start clapping for the beautiful actress. The actor is also all smiles for Jenny and is seen lauding Jenny for portraying the character of Maya impeccably. Jenny is filled with astonishment and happiness after the compliments.

Take a look at the video here:

Credits: Pinkvilla